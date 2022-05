Tennis

Top seed Cameron Norrie beats Alex Molcan to win ATP event in Lyon

Top seed Cameron Norrie won his second ATP Tour title of 2022 with a three-set win over Slovakia's Alex Molcan in Lyon on Saturday. The world number 11 won the first set but lost the second on a tie-break before easing through the decider for the loss of just one game. It was the Briton's first title on clay on the eve of the French Open in Paris. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:39, 19 minutes ago