Tennis

Top seed Daniil Medvedev into Western & Southern semis after win over Taylor Fritz

Top seed Daniil Medvedev sealed his place in the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open on Friday, beating Taylor Fritz in straight sets. The winner of Friday's second quarter-final between Stefanos Tsitsipas and John Isner will meet Medvedev in the last four. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:27, an hour ago