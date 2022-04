Tennis

Top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime recovers to beat unseeded Carlos Taberner in three sets

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime survived a scare at the Estoril Open in Portugal on Thursday, overcoming Carlos Taberner of Spain 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:00, 2 hours ago