Cori Gauff upsets world number 11 Aryna Sabalenka in Kentucky

Cori Gauff is through to the quarter-finals of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky, with a hard-fought 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday night.

The 16-year-old American, who was frustrated with her service game at times as she registered ten double faults, beat the Belarusian in a contest which lasted two hours and 48 minutes. Sabalenka made 14 double faults.

“[My aim was to] just to stay calm and composed and make her play balls. My goal was to make her play as many balls as possible,” Gauff said post-match.

The result means Gauff will enter the Top 50 for the first time in her career with her win over Sabalenka becoming her third career top 20 victory.

Gauff beat Kiki Bertens in Linz and Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open both last year.

Gauff will face No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur on Friday.

