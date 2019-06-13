Top seed Zverev beaten by Brown in Stuttgart

Dustin Brown pulled off another grass-court upset at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart.

The Jamaican-German, who once defeated Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, serve and volleyed his way to a 6-4 6-7 (3) 6-3 victory over top seed Alexander Zverev.

Second seed Karen Khachanov, like Zverev a quarter-finalist at the French Open, also fell, losing 6-4 6-2 to Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

Seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was a 7-5 6-4 winner over Gilles Simon while Denis Kudla edged a tight three-setter against fifth seed Gael Monfils, winning on a deciding tie-break.

The top seed also fell at the Libema Open in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, with Chilean Nicolas Jarry knocking out Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 3-6 6-4.

In a Chilean double, seventh seed Cristian Garin defeated Robin Haase 7-5 7-5 while there were also wins for fifth seed David Goffin and Adrian Mannarino, who ousted fourth seed Fernando Verdasco.