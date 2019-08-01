Top seeds reign as Svitolina and Sabalenka advance in San Jose

Svitolina's superior serving was the difference in the one-sided match as the Ukrainian set up a tantalizing quarter-final meeting with Greece's Maria Sakkari on Thursday.

Sakkari fired nine aces en route to a 4-6 6-4 6-2 win over promising young Japanese player Mayo Hibi and will be looking for revenge when she faces Svitolina, who defeated her in three sets at Wimbledon earlier this month.

In the night session veteran Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro battled back to defeat Bethanie Mattek-Sands 3-6 6-1 6-2 to punch her ticket to the quarter-finals of the WTA Premier tournament in Northern California.