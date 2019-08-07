Le Buzz

Edmund secured a comfortable victory over the Australian in just 67 minutes in their first-round encounter, and he did not even have to face a break point.

Kyrgios was totally out of sort after his title triumph in Washington just days before, and was "ranting and seething" at the towels.

The 24-year-old argued with the umpire for most of the opening set, insisting that he be provided with a white towel in place of the tournament's branded ones.

Eventually, he was hit with a code violation for an obscenity before he finally received a plain white towel from a ball boy.

"I’m not allowed to leave the chair," the umpire said.

"But you have a radio. I asked you at the start of the match," an angry Kyrgios replied.

" You’re telling me you can’t radio in for one white towel? "

Another classic day in the career of Nick Kyrgios.