Getty Images
VIDEO - Kyrgios loses it with umpire... over 'incorrect' towel
Nick Kyrgios lost his temper in customary fashion during his straight sets defeat to Britain's Kyle Edmund at the Montreal Masters... over a towel.
Edmund secured a comfortable victory over the Australian in just 67 minutes in their first-round encounter, and he did not even have to face a break point.
Kyrgios was totally out of sort after his title triumph in Washington just days before, and was "ranting and seething" at the towels.
The 24-year-old argued with the umpire for most of the opening set, insisting that he be provided with a white towel in place of the tournament's branded ones.
Eventually, he was hit with a code violation for an obscenity before he finally received a plain white towel from a ball boy.
"I’m not allowed to leave the chair," the umpire said.
"But you have a radio. I asked you at the start of the match," an angry Kyrgios replied.
" You’re telling me you can’t radio in for one white towel?"
Another classic day in the career of Nick Kyrgios.