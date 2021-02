Tennis

Trailblazers - The inspiring story of Serena Williams

Eurosport are releasing a 10-part series showcasing sport’s greatest stories and heroes who inspired meaningful change. The series, produced in collaboration with Refresh who leveraged their network of talent to authentically convey real life stories, begins with a celebration of Serena Williams and her journey to the top.

00:07:32, 112 views, 2 hours ago