Emma Raducanu had spoken of her excitement of playing in front of fans ahead of her return to the court at the Transylvania Open in Romania, but it has now been confirmed that the event will now be played without spectators.

The US Open Champion, whose father is Romanian, had shared her excitement at playing in front of fans with a connection to her family roots.

But tournament organisers have now confirmed that spectators will not be in attendance at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca due to Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Romanian government.

Through a post on social media, the organisers said: “Due to a last moment government decision, we are sadly forced to host Transylvania Open without any fans.

“We did our absolute best to be prepared with the safest possible event in these special circumstances, following all the rules and the safety procedures, and we were confident in our ability to deliver it.

“Now we are incredibly sad to not have you, our friends, in the stands."

