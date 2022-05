Tennis

Tsitsipas fights back to beat Khachanov to reach Rome Open quarter-finals

The fourth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece fought back from a set down to defeat Russia's Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, in one hour and 53 minutes to reach the Rome Open quarter-finals on Thursday. (Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:27, 6 hours ago