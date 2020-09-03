Open.

In a slow-burning contest of short, sharp points, fourth seed Tsitsipas had to fight off a set point against the French-born Cressy, who thrashed down 21 aces and chipped-and-charged relentlessly on a muggy night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Impressing in his main draw debut at a Grand Slam, Cressy dragged the Greek deep into the final set but was broken in the ninth game as fatigue set in, allowing Tsitsipas to close out a tough win on serve.

Tsitsipas will next play Croatia's Borna Coric for a place in the last 16. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

