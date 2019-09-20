Tsitsipas sees off Fritz in match of two halves

Tsitsipas started the match at a canter, breaking in the first game of the first set, which he claimed 6-2.

However, a slow start to the second allowed Fritz to level it with a 6-1 set, forcing a match tiebreak, which the Greek eventually edged.

“If you would tell me 10 years ago that I would be playing an event having Roger and Rafa and four more top-10 guys by my side, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Tsitsipas.

“That’s just magnificent.

“I think the momentum changed in the third set tiebreak. I found my rhythm, had a more clear mind on the court, didn’t rush so much, so I think that played a crucial role in closing it at the end.”

Europe Captain Bjorn Borg added: “It’s not easy for anyone to play first time Laver Cup, it’s a lot of pressure.

“They understand it’s very serious, a lot of pressure, a lot of prestige. It’s going to be a long weekend with a lot of tight matches, but we’re happy that we’re up 2-1.”