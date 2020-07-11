Tsitsipas tries to belt out Justin Timberlake during coaching interval

Stage 3
Hachioji, Japan
Eliteserien, Norwegian Commentary
Stefan Edberg, Boris Becker and Mats Wilander discuss the prospects of young players winning Grand Slams in the modern era in the latest Tennis Legends vodcast.
Dominic Thiem secures a comfortable victory over Jan-Lennard Struff in their Thiem's 7 clash.
A Wimbledon special vodcast with three greats of the game: Tennis Legends presenter Mats Wilander, fellow Eurosport expert Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg.
Andrey Rublev was made to work hard to defeat Casper Ruud courtesy of a match tiebreaker.
Roberto Bautista Agut took a shade over 40 minutes to beat Dennis Novak and bounce back from his loss to Matteo Berrettini.
The Tennis Legends discuss the 2019 Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, agreeing that it is the best final ever.
Dennis Novak secured his first win at Thiem's 7 as he comfortably beat Karen Khachanov.
Matteo Berrettini won his second successive match at Thiem's 7 as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut.
Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker recall their three successive famous Wimbledon finals as part of the latest Tennis Legends vodcast.