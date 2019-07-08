Tuesday's order of play at Wimbledon
LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (play starts at 1200 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):
CENTRE COURT
Alison Riske (U.S.) v 11-Serena Williams (U.S.)
Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) v 19-Johanna Konta (Britain)
COURT ONE
7-Simona Halep (Romania) v Zhang Shuai (China)
8-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)
