Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final at this year's Australian Open to start climbing the rankings and she has not looked back since.

The 26-year-old also made the last eight in Qatar before the shutdown of the circuit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She continued her strong showing after the resumption on the hardcourts at Lexington and New York, where she reached the quarter-finals of the Western & Southern Open and the U.S. Open third round.

Asked what changes she made to her game, Jabeur said: "The mindset.

"I put something in my head that I kind of got sick being all the time in 50 or top 100. I know that I was able to win against some players from top 10, top 20.

"I was not afraid to push more or get injured. Usually I was kind of stuck in that side with my mind: If I want to push harder, I think that I will get injured. So I took that off my mind. It really helped me."

She climbed to her career-high ranking of 31st at the end of August.

"I always want to achieve the top 20 ranking," the former French Open junior champion said after defeating Japan's Nao Hibino 7-6(4) 6-4 to set up a third-round clash against eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka.

"Obviously, it's going to be different this year because there is not a lot of tournaments. But it's the same goals. I'm still keeping my motivation on to really play good. To be honest, I'm loving it." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)

