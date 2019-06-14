Two wins in a day for Kiki Bertens at Libema Open

Top seed Kiki Bertens doubled up at the Libema Open on Friday to reach the semi-finals.

The Dutchwoman finished off a second-round victory over compatriot Arantxa Rus before defeating Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-3 6-3 in the quarter-finals later on.

Bertens is the only seed remaining and will next take on teenager Elena Rybakina, who defeated last year’s runner-up Kirsten Flipkens 6-4 6-4 to reach her first WTA Tour semi-final.

The other clash will see American grass-court lover Alison Riske, who also won twice on Friday, take on Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

The players at the rain-hit Nature Valley Open in Nottingham did finally make it on to the grass, but only one match was able to be completed, with Tatjana Maria defeating sixth seed Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3 7-6 (7) to reach the semi-finals.

Second seed Donna Vekic and France’s Kristina Mladenovic began their quarter-final outdoors but the match was completed indoors on hard courts, with Vekic winning 7-5 6-4.

Mladenovic’s coach Sascha Bajin was unhappy with the situation, saying on Twitter: “Many bad decisions have been made here in Nottingham by the officials. But still, we can take lots of good things from here. Congrats to Donna for today.”

Top seed Caroline Garcia was extended to three sets by qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse but came through 4-6 7-6 (3) 6-1 to set up a last-four meeting with Jennifer Brady, who upset fourth seed Maria Sakkari.