U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show court on the 10th day of the U.S.
Open on Wednesday (all matches quarter-finals; prefix number denotes seeding):
Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)
13-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v 23-Donna Vekic (Croatia)
24-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v 13-Gael Monfils (France)
2300 GMT/7 PM ET
15-Bianca Andreescu (Canada) v 25-Elise Mertens (Belgium)
20-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)
