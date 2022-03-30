Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko has revealed she has "nowhere to go" after seeing war break out in her home town of Kyiv.

The 32-year-old Tsurenko - who has been critical of the WTA's response to the crisis - has tried to continue playing in recent weeks, featuring at the Miami Open and then on Tuesday at the Andalucia Open in Marbella.

But in a candid post, she opened up about her suffering that has been going on underneath, and launched an open appeal for someone to house her as she attempts to find a training base ahead of the clay-court season.

Writing on social media, she said: "After the worst month of my life with constant headache, panic attacks and guilt over the war in Ukraine, I face a new challenge... as a player based in Kyiv, I have nowhere to go.

"Now every Ukrainian has his own nightmare story...Where should I go?"

And Belarussian Victoria Azarenka also revealed the "extremely stressful few weeks" she has gone through , and which culminated in her walking off the court during her Miami Open third round match against Linda Fruhvirtova.

Azarenka had shouted to her box "Why am I here?" during the encounter after previously admitting to feeling "devastated" by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Among those to have offered to help Tsurenko is Emilio Sanchez-Vicario, founder of the famed Sanchez-Casal Academy in Barcelona that trained Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov.

