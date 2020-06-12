Tennis

Thiem joins Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Dominic Thiem | Tennis | ESP Player Feature

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

Ultimate Tennis Showdown - World number three Dominic Thiem will be the fourth top-10 player from the men's ATP Tour to join the field in the innovative new tennis league starting in France on Saturday, organisers announced.

  • Mouratoglou: I had to reject 'risky' Serena rules for Ultimate Tennis Showdown
  • 'My priority is not helping tennis players' - Berrettini on Player Relief Fund controversy

The Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS), co-owned by Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, will have Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, Italian Matteo Berrettini and David Goffin of Belgium, joining six others to compete in a round-robin format over five weeks.

Tennis

Mouratoglou: I had to reject 'risky' Serena rules for Ultimate Tennis Showdown

15 HOURS AGO

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

Thiem, who has reached three Grand Slam finals, will, however, miss the starting weekend of the tournament and play his opening match on June 30, having committed to a charity event hosted by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Balkans.

Frenchman Elliot Benchetrit will be Thiem's replacement for the opening two rounds of the tournament, which will be held without fans at Mouratoglou's academy in Nice.

Mouratoglou teamed up with Alex Popyrin, the father of world number 103 Alexei, to create the league that he says will showcase "new tennis".

"The first goal is to have people like it," Mouratoglou told reporters on a video conference call on Thursday, adding that they are targeting 50,000 subscribers for the first season. "A lot of people are going to be against it, but that's okay."

Among the changes from the professional tour, the code of conduct will be lenient on players' on-court behaviour while fans will also be able to question them during changeovers as they watch a livestream of matches.

Each match will have four 10-minute quarters, with a two-minute break between them, and the player with most points will win the quarter. The format will be like a tie-breaker in traditional tennis with each player having two serves in a row.

In other innovations, coaches will be allowed one 30-second timeout per quarter and fans will be able to hear the coach-player conversation, which must be conducted in English.

US Open

U.S. Open protocols won't work for Halep, says coach Cahill

A DAY AGO
US Open

Collins slams Djokovic's U.S. Open concerns over COVID-19 protocols

YESTERDAY AT 07:53
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

Mouratoglou: I had to reject 'risky' Serena rules for Ultimate Tennis Showdown

15 HOURS AGO
US Open

U.S. Open protocols won't work for Halep, says coach Cahill

A DAY AGO
US Open

Collins slams Djokovic's U.S. Open concerns over COVID-19 protocols

YESTERDAY AT 07:53
Tennis

What is the Adria Tour featuring Djokovic? And how will it work?

YESTERDAY AT 17:55

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

'Crazy and inspiring' - Berrettini reflects on Italian success

00:03:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Matteo Berrettini addresses Player Relief Fund controversy - Tennis Legends

00:02:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic voices concerns over 'extreme' US Open coronavirus protocols

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

'My dream came true' - Kuerten and Corretja watch back 2001 Roland-Garros final

00:05:56
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleMouratoglou: I had to reject 'risky' Serena rules for Ultimate Tennis Showdown
Next articlePlaying in empty stadiums will be IPL's last resort: BCCI