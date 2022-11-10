Great Britain face a daunting task against Rafael Nadal's Spain and hosts Australia for the upcoming, inaugural United Cup mixed team event.

The brand-new tournament will be the curtain-raising event for the 2023 season, taking place from 29 December to 8 January across three Australian cities: Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

It features the top 18 countries in the world, split into six groups of three teams each, with the three group winners and best runner-up progressing to the semi-finals.

A star-studded field of players - Nick Kyrgios and Iga Swiatek are among those featuring alongside Nadal - will take part, with each team bringing four male and four female players.

Great Britain’s quartet of men’s players are Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jan Choinski and Jonny O’Mara, while the women comprise Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Anna Brogan and Ella McDonald.

The Brits face a tough challenge in Sydney against a Spanish side led by 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal and also featuring the world No. 13s in both the ATP and WTA rankings: Pablo Carreno Busta and Paula Badosa.

Hosts Australia boast two top-25 men’s players, Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur, as well as women’s world No. 33 Ajla Tomljanovic.

Sam Stosur, Australia co-captain, reckons Kyrgios will bring his "best tennis" to the new event.

She said: “It’s no secret that he [Kyrgios] loves the team environment, playing in a group and in a team, and it does seem to bring out some of his best tennis.

“I’m sure the United Cup is going to be no different to what we’ve seen him do in those sorts of situations before.

“He loves playing at home, and it will be at Ken Rosewall Arena and hopefully have great crowds and excitement. It’s going to be good fun.”

Greece are the top seeds, led by world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 6 Maria Sakkari, while Poland are second seeds, with women’s No. 1 Swiatek and men’s No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz in their ranks.

The United States are seeded third, with Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys in their women’s roster, and Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe among the men.

Brisbane

Group B

Poland

Switzerland

Kazakhstan

Group E

Italy

Brazil

Norway

Perth

Group A

Greece

Belgium

Bulgaria

Group F

France

Croatia

Argentina

Sydney

Group C

United States

Germany

Czech Republic

Group D

Spain

Australia

Great Britain

