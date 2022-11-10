Great Britain face a daunting task after being pitted against Rafael Nadal's Spain and hosts Australia in the draw for the inaugural United Cup mixed team event.

The brand-new tournament will be the curtain-raising event for the 2023 season, taking place from 29 December to 8 January across three Australian cities: Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

It features the top 18 countries in the world, split into six groups of three teams each, with the three group winners and best runner-up progressing to the semi-finals.

A star-studded field of players was revealed before the draw was made on Thursday, with each team bringing four male and four female players.

Great Britain’s quartet of men’s players are Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jan Choinski and Jonny O’Mara, while the women are Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Anna Brogan and Ella McDonald.

The Brits face a tough challenge in Sydney against a Spanish side led by 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal and also featuring the world No. 13s in both the ATP and WTA rankings: Pablo Carreno Busta and Paula Badosa.

Hosts Australia boast two top-25 men’s players, Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur, as well as women’s world No.33 Ajla Tomljanovic.

Greece were named as top seeds, led by world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 6 Maria Sakkari, while Poland are second seeds, with women’s No.1 Iga Swiatek and men’s No.11 Hubert Hurkacz in their ranks.

The United States are seeded third, with Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys in their women’s selection and Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe among the men.

The final two countries in the draw are yet to be confirmed, but they will be determined on 21 November, once the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin are over.

Brisbane

Group B

Poland

Switzerland

Combined 6

Group E

Italy

Brazil

Norway

Perth

Group A

Greece

Belgium

ATP 6

Group F

France

Croatia

Argentina

Sydney

Group C

United States

Germany

Czech Republic

Group D

Spain

Australia

Great Britain

