Tennis

Unseeded Sebastian Baez knocks out third seed Marin Cilic in three-set thriller

Argentina's Sebastian Baez showed his fighting qualities as he battled back to beat third seed Marin Cilic of Croatia 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and 52 minutes at the Estoril Open in Portugal on Thursday. Credit: Amazon Prime

00:01:00, 2 hours ago