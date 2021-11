Tennis

Upset for Felix Auger-Aliassime as Dominik Koepfer wins Paris Masters clash

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. After upsetting Andy Murray in the first round of the Paris Masters, lucky loser Dominik Koepfer claimed another unexpected win in the second round as he defeated ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday.

