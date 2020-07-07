US Open 2020: Will Serena Williams win, Rafael Nadal play?

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams
Image credit: Eurosport
The US Open is fast approaching and we want you to vote for both winners and on a number of other big topics ahead of the big event at New York's Flushing Meadows.
Who’s going to win men’s title?
World number one Novak Djokovic will be targeting a fourth US Open, while Rafael Nadal is the defending champion after beating Daniil Medvedev in the 2019 final.
How will revised ATP rankings system affect top five?
Nadal's participation is very uncertain at this stage with Roland-Garros set to follow in quick succession and with the Spaniard having confirmed he will play at the Madrid Masters.
- Exclusive: Novak Djokovic 'very glad' US Open going ahead, 'can't wait' for Roland-Garros
- How will revised ATP rankings system affect top five?
With Roger Federer out until 2021, we’ve included the top five players, as per the ATP rankings, minus the world number four…
Nick Kyrgios: Is the 'bad boy' of tennis now the voice of reason?
00:02:49
Who’s going to win women’s title?
Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams in the US Open 2019 final to win her maiden Grand Slam – we’ve included the duo (Andreescu ranked #6, Williams #9) with the top five WTA players and 2018 winner Naomi Osaka.
- Serena Williams confirms she will play US Open, but Simona Halep not planning to compete
- Bianca Andreescu aiming high: 'I want to surpass Serena'
Simona Halep has been included despite her suggestion that she currently is "highly unlikely" to play in the event because she has left the door open with her decision "not set in stone".
'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep
00:09:27
Who’s going to be men’s runner-up?
Who’s going to be women’s runner-up?
If Andy Murray plays, how far will he go?
Andy Murray was back in action at the Battle of the Brits, and the spotlight will be on the former world number one to see how far he can go at Flushing Meadows should he play…
Andy Murray
Image credit: Getty Images
A maiden men’s Grand Slam champion?
Nadal and Djokovic are the big stumbling blocks in the men’s game, but which player is the most likely to win their maiden major in New York?
A maiden women's Grand Slam champion?
Karolina Pliskova is a former world number one and still ranked in the top three. Her best opportunity came in 2016 when she was beaten in the final at Flushing Meadows. Or will we see a real surprise?