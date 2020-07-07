US Open 2020: Will Serena Williams win, Rafael Nadal play?

The US Open is fast approaching and we want you to vote for both winners and on a number of other big topics ahead of the big event at New York's Flushing Meadows.

Who’s going to win men’s title?

World number one Novak Djokovic will be targeting a fourth US Open, while Rafael Nadal is the defending champion after beating Daniil Medvedev in the 2019 final.

Nadal's participation is very uncertain at this stage with Roland-Garros set to follow in quick succession and with the Spaniard having confirmed he will play at the Madrid Masters.

With Roger Federer out until 2021, we’ve included the top five players, as per the ATP rankings, minus the world number four…

Poll Who’s going to win men’s US Open title? Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Other

Who’s going to win women’s title?

Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams in the US Open 2019 final to win her maiden Grand Slam – we’ve included the duo (Andreescu ranked #6, Williams #9) with the top five WTA players and 2018 winner Naomi Osaka.

Simona Halep has been included despite her suggestion that she currently is "highly unlikely" to play in the event because she has left the door open with her decision "not set in stone".

Poll Who’s going to win women’s US Open title? Ashleigh Barty Simona Halep Serena Williams Sofia Kenin Bianca Andreescu Naomi Osaka Other

Who’s going to be men’s runner-up?

Poll Who’s going to be the men’s US Open runner-up? Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Other

Who’s going to be women’s runner-up?

Poll Who’s going to be women's US Open runner-up? Ashleigh Barty Simona Halep Serena Williams Sofia Kenin Bianca Andreescu Naomi Osaka Other

If Andy Murray plays, how far will he go?

Andy Murray was back in action at the Battle of the Brits, and the spotlight will be on the former world number one to see how far he can go at Flushing Meadows should he play…

Poll If Andy Murray plays the US Open, how far will he go? First or second round exit Third or fourth round exit Quarter-finals Semi-finals Runner-up He’ll win it!

A maiden men’s Grand Slam champion?

Nadal and Djokovic are the big stumbling blocks in the men’s game, but which player is the most likely to win their maiden major in New York?

Poll A maiden men’s Grand Slam champion at US Open? Dominic Thiem Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Matteo Berrettini Gael Monfils Other

A maiden women's Grand Slam champion?

Karolina Pliskova is a former world number one and still ranked in the top three. Her best opportunity came in 2016 when she was beaten in the final at Flushing Meadows. Or will we see a real surprise?

Poll A maiden women’s Grand Slam champion at US Open? Karolina Pliskova Elina Svitolina Johanna Konta Kiki Bertens Madison Keys Belinda Bencic Other

