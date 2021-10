Tennis

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev confident ahead of Indian Wells after clinching maiden Grand Slam title

Daniil Medvedev feels he is heading into the Indian Wells Masters as a more confident player after clinching his maiden Grand Slam title at last month's US Open. The world number two beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets in New York and now has his sights set on winning Indian Wells for the first time.

