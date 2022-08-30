Tennis

US Open Day 2 highlights: Carlos Alcaraz battles through, Venus Williams crashes out in first round

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz battled for two sets on Tuesday against Argentina's Sebastian Baez, winning both 7-5, but didn't have to go to the long distance as his opponent was forced to retire at the beginning of the third set due to a muscular problem. Venus Williams was unable to emulate sister Serena as she lost in the first round of the US Open beaten in straight sets by Alison Van Uytvanck.

00:01:00, an hour ago