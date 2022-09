Tennis

US Open Day 6 highlights: Rafael Nadal powers past Richard Gasquet, Iga Swiatek marches on, Jannik Sinner advances

Rafael Nadal maintained hopes of a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title with a crushing victory over Richard Gasquet on day 6 of the US Open. Also victorious at Flushing Meadows was Iga Siwatek who downed Lauren Davis in straight sets.

00:01:00, 43 minutes ago