Tennis

US Open Day 8 highlights: Carlos Alcaraz books Jannik Sinner showdown after beating Marin Cilic in 2.30am finish

The night session was a late one on Day 8 at the US Open, with Carlos Alcaraz beating Marin Cilic in five sets for a 2.30am finish local time. Jannik Sinner also went the distance, while Aryna Sabalenka needed three sets and almost two-and-a-half hours to oust Danielle Collins.

00:01:00, an hour ago