US Open highlights: Andy Murray beats Emilio Nava, Maria Sakkari stunned, Coco Gauff sees off Ruse

Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini will face off in the third round of the US Open after the pair both fought back from one set down to claim victories on Wednesday. In the women's draw Chinese youngster Wang Xiyu upset the third-seeded Maria Sakkari while Coco Gauff saw off unseeded Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

00:00:58, an hour ago