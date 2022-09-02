Tennis

US Open highlights: Andy Murray knocked out, Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff through to fourth round

The fifth-seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia fought back to beat USA's Shelby Rogers by 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach US Open Round of 16 on Friday. Matteo Berrettini knocked former champion Andy Murray out of the US Open on Friday, winning their third round match in four sets. Coco Gauff, an 18-year-old American who reached the final at the French Open in June, made it to the fourth round at the US Open.

