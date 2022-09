Tennis

US Open highlights: Rafael Nadal stunned by Frances Tiafoe, Iga Swiatek battles back to beat Jule Niemeier

The latest action from the 2022 US Open as Rafeal Nadal suffers a shock fourth round defeat to Frances Tiafoe. Iga Swiatek battled back from a set down to beat Jule Niemeier.

00:01:00, 16 minutes ago