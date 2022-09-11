Iga Swiatek said that she is "proud, also surprised [a] little bit" and feels like “the sky is the limit” for her after she won on the fast courts of New York to lift a third Grand Slam trophy and first on hard courts.

The Polish world No. 1 has been vocal about her dislike of the balls used at the US Open and admittedly didn’t have the same confidence on the fast hard courts compared to her beloved clay.

“It's something that I wasn't expecting for sure. It's also a confirmation for me that [the] sky is the limit. I'm proud, also surprised [a] little bit, just happy that I was able to do that,” said the 21-year-old.

Swiatek enjoyed a phenomenal start to the final against Jabeur, landing 90 percent of her first serves in, and 100 percent of her returns.

“I think that's the only match here where I started that well,” she explained.

“I had that at the beginning of the season, I think, during that [37-match winning] streak. I had many matches where I started well. It kind of disappeared a little bit in the second part of the season.

“I feel like I used the experiences of the other two [Grand Slam] finals [I played] pretty well. So I wasn't that tight. I feel like I was more tight with Coco [Gauff] in Paris.”

After racing to a set and a break lead, Swiatek faced a tough challenge from Jabeur, who made things physical for her, and almost forced a decider.

But Swiatek was clutch when she needed to be and showed why she has won her last 10 consecutive finals on tour.

“When I was lying [on the ground] after the last point, I was kind of relieved that we didn't go to a third set because physically, with that stress and everything, I know that I also played some more intense matches, but still a final, it's a different feeling. For the body it's also hard. I was relieved it ended in [the] second set,” she confessed.

Swiatek, the youngest woman to win three majors since 2008, was flying slightly under the radar in New York, where most of the attention was on Serena Williams in week one. She took full advantage of that, and defied her own low expectations by triumphing at the end.

During her trophy ceremony, the top seed spoke about the challenge of competing in front of the rowdy New York crowd and how she had to deal with many “temptations” throughout the fortnight in the Big Apple.

She later spoke about what some of those distractions were.

“I met so many great people here, like Lindsey Vonn and Seal. Actually after I met Seal, I was like, ‘Even if I'm gonna lose right now I already won this tournament, because I got a photo with him’.”

After winning a tournament she initially said she wasn’t comfortable at, Swiatek is looking more and more invincible with every passing major. She is keen to not think about it that way though.

“I still have to realise that it's tough out there, so I want to stand on the ground, kind of, stay on the ground,” she concluded.

