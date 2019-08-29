US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round

... VS ...

30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - ... - ...

US Open men - 30 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between ... and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Roger Federer wants better prize money distribution

US Open
29/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - American teenager Catherine McNally yearns to play like Federer, not Serena

US Open
29/08/2019

US Open 2019 new - Serena Williams survives scare to reach U.S. Open third round

US Open
29/08/2019

Tanks for nothing: Kyrgios should be defaulted on spot, says Wilander

US Open
29/08/2019