US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
A.De Minaur VS K.Nishikori
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Alex De Minaur - Kei Nishikori
US Open men - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Kei Nishikori live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking38
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
5
3
A.De Minaur✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert
4
2
78
5
A.De Minaur✓
6
6
66
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Nishioka✓
7
6
A.De Minaur
5
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur✓
77
6
R.Opelka
63
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur✓
65
6
6
M.Cecchinato
77
1
2
View more matches
Kei
Nishikori
Nishikori
Japan
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
B.Klahn
2
6
3
5
K.Nishikori✓
6
4
6
7
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Trungelliti
1
1
A
K.Nishikori✓
6
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Nishikori
62
4
Y.Nishioka✓
77
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Gasquet✓
66
6
77
K.Nishikori
78
2
64
Wimbledon men
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Nishikori
6
1
4
4
R.Federer✓
4
6
6
6
View more matches
