US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

A.Bublik VS S.Giraldo

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 14
LIVE - Alexander Bublik - Santiago Giraldo

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Bublik and Santiago Giraldo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alexander Bublik
Alexander
Bublik
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.97
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
75
Santiago Giraldo
Santiago
Giraldo
ColombiaColombia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
232
