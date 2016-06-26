US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
A.Bublik VS S.Giraldo
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 14
LIVE - Alexander Bublik - Santiago Giraldo
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Bublik and Santiago Giraldo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Bublik
Bublik
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.97
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking75
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato✓
77
1
A.Bublik
63
0
A
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe✓
6
77
A.Bublik
1
65
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik✓
77
6
B.Klahn
65
3
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka✓
6
77
A.Bublik
3
61
ATP Newport
Singles
Final
J.Isner✓
77
6
A.Bublik
62
3
Santiago
Giraldo
Giraldo
Colombia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age31
ATP ranking232
Previous matches
ATP Houston
Singles
2nd Round
S.Giraldo
6
61
5
J.Thompson✓
4
77
7
ATP Houston
Singles
1st Round
S.Giraldo✓
6
6
B.Klahn
4
4
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
S.Giraldo✓
6
6
E.Ymer
2
4
French Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista✓
6
7
6
S.Giraldo
4
5
3
French Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Baghdatis
6
4
A
S.Giraldo✓
3
3
