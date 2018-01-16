US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Bublik VS T.Fabbiano
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Alexander Bublik - Thomas Fabbiano
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Bublik and Thomas Fabbiano live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Bublik
Bublik
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.97
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking75
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik✓
2
6
7
3
6
S.Giraldo
6
0
5
6
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato✓
77
1
A.Bublik
63
0
A
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe✓
6
77
A.Bublik
1
65
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik✓
77
6
B.Klahn
65
3
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka✓
6
77
A.Bublik
3
61
View more matches
Thomas
Fabbiano
Fabbiano
Italy
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age30
ATP ranking87
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano✓
6
3
6
6
D.Thiem
4
6
3
2
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
4
2
A.Rublev✓
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
67
6
1
J.Munar✓
79
1
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Quarter-final
T.Fabbiano
4
6
4
C.Stebe✓
6
2
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
2nd Round
L.Sonego
62
6
1
T.Fabbiano✓
77
3
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more