US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round

A.Zverev VS A.Bedene

31 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Louis Armstrong Stadium
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Aljaž Bedene

US Open men - 31 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Aljaž Bedene live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
6
Previous matches
View more matches
Aljaž Bedene
Aljaž
Bedene
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
80
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news Zverev outlasts Tiafoe in scorching five-setter

US Open
29/08/2019

Tennis news - Rafael Nadal survives scare against Fabio Fognini in Montreal

Montreal Masters
10/08/2019

Tennis news - Daniil Medvedev stuns second seed Dominic Thiem in Montreal

Montreal Masters
09/08/2019

Tennis news - Alexander Zverev: I've always had the winning mentality

03/08/2019