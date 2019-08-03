US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
A.Zverev VS A.Bedene
31 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Louis Armstrong Stadium
LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Aljaž Bedene
US Open men - 31 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Aljaž Bedene live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev✓
6
3
6
2
6
F.Tiafoe
3
6
2
6
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Zverev✓
6
6
3
4
6
R.Albot
1
3
6
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
77
2
4
M.Kecmanovic✓
64
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov✓
6
6
A.Zverev
3
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Basilashvili
5
7
65
A.Zverev✓
7
5
77
Aljaž
Bedene
Bedene
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
ATP ranking80
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene✓
4
63
6
7
77
B.Paire
6
77
2
5
64
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík
3
4
5
A.Bedene✓
6
6
7
ATP Umag
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bedene
7
3
3
D.Lajovic✓
5
6
6
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene✓
77
6
J.Sinner
63
3
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
3
2
A.Bedene✓
6
6
