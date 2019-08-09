US Open men
Singles | 4th Round

A.Zverev VS D.Schwartzman

2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Diego Schwartzman

US Open men - 02 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
6
Previous matches
View more matches
Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
21
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis Legends: Who is the best of the best? Why is Novak Djokovic so good?

US Open
31/08/2019

Tennis news Zverev outlasts Tiafoe in scorching five-setter

US Open
29/08/2019

Tennis news - Rafael Nadal survives scare against Fabio Fognini in Montreal

Montreal Masters
10/08/2019

Tennis news - Daniil Medvedev stuns second seed Dominic Thiem in Montreal

Montreal Masters
09/08/2019