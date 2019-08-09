US Open men
Singles | 4th Round
A.Zverev VS D.Schwartzman
2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Alexander Zverev - Diego Schwartzman
US Open men - 02 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev✓
64
77
6
77
A.Bedene
77
64
3
63
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev✓
6
3
6
2
6
F.Tiafoe
3
6
2
6
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Zverev✓
6
6
3
4
6
R.Albot
1
3
6
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
77
2
4
M.Kecmanovic✓
64
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov✓
6
6
A.Zverev
3
3
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking21
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
6
T.Sandgren
4
1
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
6
E.Gerasimov
4
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman✓
6
78
6
R.Haase
3
66
0
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Schwartzman
66
3
R.Gasquet✓
78
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
4
2
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
