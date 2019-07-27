US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Zverev VS F.Tiafoe

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Frances Tiafoe

US Open men - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
6
Previous matches
Frances Tiafoe
Frances
Tiafoe
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
45
Previous matches
