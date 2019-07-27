US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Zverev VS F.Tiafoe
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Alexander Zverev - Frances Tiafoe
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Zverev✓
6
6
3
4
6
R.Albot
1
3
6
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
77
2
4
M.Kecmanovic✓
64
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov✓
6
6
A.Zverev
3
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Basilashvili
5
7
65
A.Zverev✓
7
5
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Norrie
64
4
A.Zverev✓
77
6
Frances
Tiafoe
Tiafoe
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age21
ATP ranking45
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
2
3
2
A
F.Tiafoe✓
6
6
1
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Tiafoe
6
61
1
H.Hurkacz✓
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
F.Krajinovic
2
0
A
F.Tiafoe✓
6
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
J.Chardy
2
A
F.Tiafoe✓
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
3
6
1
R.Bautista✓
6
3
6
