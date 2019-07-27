US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
A.Zverev VS R.Albot
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 17
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Radu Albot live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
77
2
4
M.Kecmanovic✓
64
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov✓
6
6
A.Zverev
3
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Basilashvili
5
7
65
A.Zverev✓
7
5
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Norrie
64
4
A.Zverev✓
77
6
ATP Hamburg
Singles
Semifinal
N.Basilashvili✓
6
4
77
A.Zverev
4
6
65
Radu
Albot
Albot
Moldova
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age29
ATP ranking41
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
4
2
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic
4
66
R.Albot✓
6
78
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
3
6
62
G.Pella✓
6
2
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot✓
6
6
G.Simon
4
2
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
Semifinal
T.Fritz✓
6
6
R.Albot
3
2
