US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
A.Popyrin VS F.Delbonis
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 8
LIVE - Alexei Popyrin - Federico Delbonis
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexei Popyrin and Federico Delbonis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexei
Popyrin
Popyrin
Australia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
ATP ranking105
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic✓
77
6
A.Popyrin
65
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Monteiro
7
4
67
A.Popyrin✓
5
6
79
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
M.Kecmanovic✓
78
6
A.Popyrin
66
3
ATP Atlanta
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Norrie✓
7
6
A.Popyrin
5
4
ATP Atlanta
Singles
2nd Round
A.Popyrin✓
7
6
P.Herbert
5
3
View more matches
Federico
Delbonis
Delbonis
Argentina
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age28
ATP ranking67
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Gasquet✓
7
77
F.Delbonis
5
61
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
F.Delbonis
64
77
64
L.Sonego✓
77
64
77
ATP Hamburg
Singles
2nd Round
F.Delbonis
4
62
A.Zverev✓
6
77
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
77
63
2
F.Delbonis✓
65
77
6
ATP Bastad
Singles
Semifinal
N.Jarry✓
6
6
F.Delbonis
3
2
View more matches
