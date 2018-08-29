US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

A.Popyrin VS F.Delbonis

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 8
LIVE - Alexei Popyrin - Federico Delbonis

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alexei Popyrin and Federico Delbonis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alexei Popyrin
Alexei
Popyrin
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
105
Federico Delbonis
Federico
Delbonis
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    88
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
67
