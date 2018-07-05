US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Popyrin VS M.Kukushkin
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Alexei Popyrin - Mikhail Kukushkin
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexei Popyrin and Mikhail Kukushkin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexei
Popyrin
Popyrin
Australia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
ATP ranking105
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin✓
6
7
77
F.Delbonis
1
5
65
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic✓
77
6
A.Popyrin
65
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Monteiro
7
4
67
A.Popyrin✓
5
6
79
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
M.Kecmanovic✓
78
6
A.Popyrin
66
3
ATP Atlanta
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Norrie✓
7
6
A.Popyrin
5
4
View more matches
Mikhail
Kukushkin
Kukushkin
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age31
ATP ranking47
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin✓
3
6
6
3
6
R.Bautista
6
1
4
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino✓
6
6
M.Kukushkin
1
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
4
4
A.Mannarino✓
6
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Kukushkin
1
2
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kukushkin✓
7
7
C.Norrie
5
5
View more matches
