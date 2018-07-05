US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Popyrin VS M.Kukushkin

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Alexei Popyrin - Mikhail Kukushkin

US Open men - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alexei Popyrin and Mikhail Kukushkin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alexei Popyrin
Alexei
Popyrin
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
105
Previous matches
View more matches
Mikhail Kukushkin
Mikhail
Kukushkin
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
47
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Mikhail Kukushkin to win Marseille Open

ATP Marseille
24/02/2019

Lucas Pouille v Alexei Popyrin as it happened - Aussie wildcard takes French seed to fifth set

Australian Open men
19/01/2019

Thiem's hopes of home win ended by Nishikori

26/10/2018

Wimbledon 2018: Djokovic survives injury scare to beat Horacio Zeballos, Nadal overcomes Kukushkin

Wimbledon men
05/07/2018