US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Bedene VS B.Paire

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Aljaž Bedene - Benoît Paire

US Open men - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Aljaž Bedene and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Aljaž Bedene
Aljaž
Bedene
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
80
Previous matches
View more matches
Benoît Paire
Benoît
Paire
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
26
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Benoit Paire, Denis Shapovalov advance at Winston-Salem Open

ATP Cincinnati
21/08/2019

Nishikori staves off Paire comeback to set up Nadal quarter-final

Roland-Garros
03/06/2019

France's Paire surprised by his own fitness in Paris

French Open
31/05/2019

Nadal advances in Barcelona after dropping set to Mayer

24/04/2019