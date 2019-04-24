US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Bedene VS B.Paire
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Aljaž Bedene - Benoît Paire
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aljaž Bedene and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aljaž
Bedene
Bedene
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
ATP ranking80
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Kovalík
3
4
5
A.Bedene✓
6
6
7
ATP Umag
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bedene
7
3
3
D.Lajovic✓
5
6
6
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene✓
77
6
J.Sinner
63
3
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
3
2
A.Bedene✓
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini✓
3
6
6
77
A.Bedene
6
3
2
63
View more matches
Benoît
Paire
Paire
France
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age30
ATP ranking26
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Schnur
2
4
4
B.Paire✓
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Final
B.Paire
3
6
3
H.Hurkacz✓
6
3
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Semifinal
B.Paire✓
1
6
6
S.Johnson
6
0
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Paire✓
77
1
6
P.Carreño
65
6
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
B.Paire✓
3
77
6
U.Humbert
6
62
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more