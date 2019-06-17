US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Rublev VS G.Simon
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Andrey Rublev - Gilles Simon
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking43
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
67
5
A.Rublev✓
6
65
79
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rublev
3
64
D.Shapovalov✓
6
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
S.Querrey
64
610
A.Rublev✓
77
712
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev✓
65
6
6
A.Ramos
77
3
1
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
4
2
A.Rublev✓
6
6
Gilles
Simon
Simon
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age34
ATP ranking40
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Fratangelo
7
5
5
5
G.Simon✓
5
7
7
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño✓
7
77
G.Simon
5
64
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot✓
6
6
G.Simon
4
2
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
G.Simon
4
65
N.Kyrgios✓
6
77
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Simon
2
3
6
6
6
T.Sandgren✓
6
6
4
3
8
