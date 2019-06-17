US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Rublev VS G.Simon

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Andrey Rublev - Gilles Simon

US Open men - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
43
Previous matches
View more matches
Gilles Simon
Gilles
Simon
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
40
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Kyrgios pulls a Kyrgios special during Citi Open win over Simon

ATP Washington
01/08/2019

Lopez beats Simon to Queen's title in thriller

Fever-Tree Championships
23/06/2019

Simon through to Queen's final after win over Medvedev

ATP Queen's
22/06/2019

Anderson makes winning return from injury at Queen's

ATP Queen's
17/06/2019