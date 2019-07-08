US Open men
Singles | 4th Round

A.Rublev VS M.Berrettini

2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Andrey Rublev - Matteo Berrettini

US Open men - 02 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
43
Previous matches
View more matches
Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
25
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 - Nick Kyrgios labels line judge 'whistleblower' in defeat to Andrey Rublev

US Open
01/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Nick Kyrgios sent packing as Andrey Rublev reaches last 16

US Open
01/09/2019

Federer: Warming up is not the most fun bit...

Wimbledon men
09/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019 – Roger Federer waltzes into 17th Wimbledon quarter-final

Wimbledon men
08/07/2019