US Open men
Singles | 4th Round
A.Rublev VS M.Berrettini
2 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Andrey Rublev - Matteo Berrettini
US Open men - 02 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 02 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking43
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Rublev✓
77
77
6
N.Kyrgios
65
65
3
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev✓
6
0
G.Simon
2
0
A
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
67
5
A.Rublev✓
6
65
79
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rublev
3
64
D.Shapovalov✓
6
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
S.Querrey
64
610
A.Rublev✓
77
712
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
M.Berrettini✓
6
6
63
77
A.Popyrin
4
4
77
62
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini✓
7
77
4
6
J.Thompson
5
65
6
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini✓
6
6
2
6
R.Gasquet
4
3
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
63
3
J.Londero✓
77
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
4th Round
M.Berrettini
1
2
2
R.Federer✓
6
6
6
