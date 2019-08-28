US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round

A.Rublev VS N.Kyrgios

1 September 2019 Starting from 01:00

Arthur Ashe Stadium
sport-icons/white/tennis
LIVE - Andrey Rublev - Nick Kyrgios

US Open men - 01 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Nick Kyrgios live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
43
Previous matches
Nick Kyrgios
Nick
Kyrgios
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
30
Previous matches
