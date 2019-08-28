US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
A.Rublev VS N.Kyrgios
1 September 2019 Starting from 01:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
US Open men - 01 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Nick Kyrgios live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking43
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev✓
6
0
G.Simon
2
0
A
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
67
5
A.Rublev✓
6
65
79
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rublev
3
64
D.Shapovalov✓
6
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
S.Querrey
64
610
A.Rublev✓
77
712
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev✓
65
6
6
A.Ramos
77
3
1
Nick
Kyrgios
Kyrgios
Australia
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age24
ATP ranking30
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Hoang
4
2
4
N.Kyrgios✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Johnson
3
61
4
N.Kyrgios✓
6
77
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
N.Kyrgios
77
64
2
K.Khachanov✓
63
77
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios✓
7
6
L.Sonego
5
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios
3
4
K.Edmund✓
6
6
