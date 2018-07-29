US Open men
A.Hoang VS L.Mayer

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 9
LIVE - Antoine Hoang - Leonardo Mayer

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Antoine Hoang and Leonardo Mayer live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Antoine Hoang
Antoine
Hoang
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    71
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
104
Previous matches
Leonardo Mayer
Leonardo
Mayer
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
95
Previous matches
