US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
A.Hoang VS L.Mayer
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 9
LIVE - Antoine Hoang - Leonardo Mayer
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Antoine Hoang and Leonardo Mayer live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Antoine
Hoang
Hoang
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)71
- Age23
ATP ranking104
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang
77
0
2
D.Džumhur✓
65
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Hoang
3
2
3
G.Monfils✓
6
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
4
6
65
5
A.Hoang✓
6
3
77
7
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang✓
6
0
77
6
D.Džumhur
4
6
65
3
ATP Marseille
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang
7
3
3
G.Simon✓
5
6
6
Leonardo
Mayer
Mayer
Argentina
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking95
Previous matches
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar✓
3
6
6
L.Mayer
6
3
2
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
L.Mayer
68
4
R.Molleker✓
710
6
ATP Umag
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Djere✓
6
66
6
L.Mayer
4
78
3
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
J.Veselý
6
4
4
L.Mayer✓
3
6
6
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
1
5
L.Mayer✓
6
7
