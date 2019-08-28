US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Hoang VS N.Kyrgios
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Antoine Hoang - Nick Kyrgios
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Antoine Hoang and Nick Kyrgios live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Antoine
Hoang
Hoang
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)71
- Age23
ATP ranking104
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang✓
3
6
66
6
6
L.Mayer
6
2
78
1
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang
77
0
2
D.Džumhur✓
65
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
3rd Round
A.Hoang
3
2
3
G.Monfils✓
6
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
4
6
65
5
A.Hoang✓
6
3
77
7
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang✓
6
0
77
6
D.Džumhur
4
6
65
3
Nick
Kyrgios
Kyrgios
Australia
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age24
ATP ranking30
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Johnson
3
61
4
N.Kyrgios✓
6
77
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
N.Kyrgios
77
64
2
K.Khachanov✓
63
77
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios✓
7
6
L.Sonego
5
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios
3
4
K.Edmund✓
6
6
ATP Washington
Singles
Final
N.Kyrgios✓
78
77
D.Medvedev
66
64
