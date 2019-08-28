US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Hoang VS N.Kyrgios

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Antoine Hoang - Nick Kyrgios

US Open men - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Antoine Hoang and Nick Kyrgios live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Antoine Hoang
Antoine
Hoang
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    71
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
104
Previous matches
View more matches
Nick Kyrgios
Nick
Kyrgios
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
30
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Nick Kyrgios accuses ATP of being 'corrupt' after U.S. Open win

US Open
28/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - Nick Kyrgios keeps mostly calm and carries on

US Open
28/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - Former champion Sloane Stephens ousted by Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya

US Open
28/08/2019

US Open 2019 news Uninspired Stefanos Tsitsipas lashes out at umpire during U.S. Open loss

US Open
28/08/2019