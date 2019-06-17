US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
B.Fratangelo VS G.Simon
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 12
LIVE - Bjorn Fratangelo - Gilles Simon
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bjorn Fratangelo and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bjorn
Fratangelo
Fratangelo
United States
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age26
ATP ranking117
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
B.Fratangelo
6
3
2
U.Humbert✓
3
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
A.Weintraub
0
0
B.Fratangelo✓
6
6
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
B.Fratangelo
3
4
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
B.Fratangelo✓
6
614
77
I.Karlovic
4
716
65
ATP Houston
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey✓
6
6
B.Fratangelo
3
4
Gilles
Simon
Simon
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age34
ATP ranking40
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño✓
7
77
G.Simon
5
64
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot✓
6
6
G.Simon
4
2
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
G.Simon
4
65
N.Kyrgios✓
6
77
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Simon
2
3
6
6
6
T.Sandgren✓
6
6
4
3
8
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon✓
79
6
6
S.Caruso
67
3
2
