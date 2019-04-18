US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

B.Coric VS G.Dimitrov

29 August 2019 Starting from 01:00

Louis Armstrong Stadium
User comments

LIVE - Borna Coric - Grigor Dimitrov

US Open men - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Borna Coric and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Borna Coric
Borna
Coric
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
12
Previous matches
Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor
Dimitrov
BulgariaBulgaria
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
78
Previous matches
