US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
B.Coric VS G.Dimitrov
29 August 2019 Starting from 01:00
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Borna Coric - Grigor Dimitrov
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Borna Coric and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Borna
Coric
Coric
Croatia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age22
ATP ranking12
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Coric✓
79
6
6
E.Donskoy
67
3
0
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka✓
4
6
7
B.Coric
6
3
5
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
B.Coric
2
1
A.Mannarino✓
6
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
B.Coric✓
2
6
77
P.Gojowczyk
6
1
62
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
S.Caruso✓
6
3
6
B.Coric
2
6
1
View more matches
Grigor
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
Bulgaria
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age28
ATP ranking78
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Seppi
1
77
4
3
G.Dimitrov✓
6
62
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
7
4
64
S.Wawrinka✓
5
6
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
S.Wawrinka✓
6
6
G.Dimitrov
4
4
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
2nd Round
G.Dimitrov
4
2
G.Pella✓
6
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov✓
77
4
77
S.Johnson
64
6
65
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more